HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas fall camp first impressions
HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran give their thoughts and takeaways from Arkansas football's first practice of 2024 fall camp on Wednesday.
After watching practice and hearing from Sam Pittman and players, we recap all that we saw and heard around the Razorbacks' facilities in Fayetteville.
Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.
More of HawgBeat's fall camp coverage
Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 1: Depth Chart, Video, Notes
VIDEO: Pittman, players recap Day 1 of Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas' depth stands out during first practice
Transfer defenders show versatility in Arkansas' first practice
Pittman gives thoughts on Arkansas' first day of fall camp
Malachi Singleton impresses on Day 1 of fall camp