HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran give their thoughts and takeaways from Arkansas football's first practice of 2024 fall camp on Wednesday.

After watching practice and hearing from Sam Pittman and players, we recap all that we saw and heard around the Razorbacks' facilities in Fayetteville.

Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.