"I thought Malachi (Singleton) had a good day, I thought Taylen (Green) had a good day," Pittman said. "So, overall I thought they had a good day. I was really impressed with how Malachi played today."

Redshirt freshman signal caller Malachi Singleton shined in an otherwise slow start for the Razorbacks, who had to fight against the breeze offensively according to Pittman.

A heat wave blasted through Fayetteville for Arkansas' first fall camp practice on Wednesday, but that didn't stop one backup quarterback from impressing head coach Sam Pittman.

A former four-star prospect out of Kennesaw, Georgia, Singleton redshirted during his freshman season in 2023 behind starter KJ Jefferson and backup Jacolby Criswell. After a productive spring period, Singleton finds himself squarely behind former Boise State transfer Taylen Green — who had a solid day himself.

"I thought (Green's) leadership was good," Pittman said. "I don’t know if he threw the ball as well as he would like to today. I thought Taylen had a good day. You know you get a guy like that, you want him to throw every time a completion, but as a head coach you want the DBs to be all over him too."

RELATED: Sowders talks transfers: 'We didn't miss on 1 player in portal'

Green has been tabbed by many on the team as a lead-by-example mentor that elevates players around him, and that stands true for Singleton.

"(Malachi's) done a great job just being a sponge, asking questions," Green said. "Just asking questions to me or asking Coach (Bobby) Petrino and stuff like that. I tell him all the time that anything that I do, good or bad, just learn from it.

RELATED: Three Arkansas freshmen likely to miss 2024 season

"Because I was in that role too. That’s what I did. Like I said, good or bad, learn from it and apply it to the next series because you know he’s right up and sometimes we have similar plays."

Singleton and the Arkansas football team will continue fall camp with practice No. 2 on Thursday, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for full coverage of the Razorbacks.