“Part of it is where we need guys, other part of it is that — Worth has so much speed that he can play inside, he can play outside,” Pittman told reporters after practice. “We’re trying to see, and we probably will switch that maybe after two or three days to see, but Switzer looked really good inside today, I mean really good. Unafraid, very aggressive.”

Linebacker Larry Worth (Jacksonville State) and defensive back Anthony Switzer (Utah State) got their first taste of an Arkansas football practice on Wednesday. Both players are capable of playing either linebacker or the “HOG” (nickel) position, and head coach Sam Pittman said that flexibility will help the team this season.

The Arkansas Razorbacks got a good look at their winter transfer portal acquisitions during spring practices in March, but two defenders who transferred in after the spring portal period ended have started to turn heads.

Wednesday’s practice had the players in “spiders,” which basically means shorts and helmets without pads. That might affect the ability to see how hard players can hit, but it doesn’t change how physical they can be.

“Obviously we don’t have pads on, but still, In pads or out of pads, you’re going to find out a little bit about the guy’s aggressiveness or ability, his physicality,” Pittman said. “What we’re trying to find, obviously you need them all over the place but you need your bigger, faster, stronger guys as close to the ball as you can get. So, that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”

Sixth-year senior safety Hudson Clark also praised Worth and Switzer, noting their versatility on the field.

“Both of them can play any position, both linebacker and the nickel (Hog),” Clark said. “Larry’s long, so once he gets hands on you, he’s really disruptive on routes. Switzer, he’s played linebacker, he’s played safety, I think he just knows a lot of ball so he knows how to just fit in different roles.”

Arkansas landed more than Worth and Switzer out of the transfer portal, though. Linebackers Xavian Sorey Jr. (Georgia) and Stephen Dix Jr. (Marshall) also showed out in the first fall practice.

“I feel like Sorey’s been coming along,” defensive tackle Cam Ball said. “Dix, Switzer, Larry, I can go on and on. I can tell you that every linebacker we got out of the portal has come in and made an impact, and that’s what we needed them to do. They’ve done it. Lived up to it, this early.”

The Razorbacks will be back at it on Thursday for the second day of fall camp, leading up to the start of the season on Aug. 29 against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.