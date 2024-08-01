Arkansas' depth stands out during first practice
Roster depth has been an issue plaguing the Arkansas football team in recent years, but the Razorbacks may have taken a step toward curing their ailment during the first practice of fall camp Wednesday.
When discussing his team's standout performers of the day, fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman alluded to his hope that Arkansas is deeper than the staff initially believed thanks to its many quality transfer additions.
"I thought Rodney Hill did a good job of running the ball, Tyrell Reed (Jr.) did a good job of running the ball," Pittman said. "Larry Worth (III) flashed, Jaheim Singletary picked a pass in the two-minute drill.
"(Marquise Robinson) showed, Larry Worth showed, (Anthony) Switzer. I’m talking about the new guys that we were really looking forward to seeing if they could — you know, the April kids coming in. So, I feel like we hit on those guys."
Hill and Reed were running back additions along with linebackers Worth and Switzer in the post-spring portal. Robinson was a pre-spring defensive back transfer from South Alabama as well.
Pittman said he was impressed by backup quarterback Malachi Singleton and stated that he saw second-string offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford "do some really good things" as well. On the defensive side, returning redshirt junior defensive tackle Cam Ball spoke highly about his group.
"I feel like we are closer than we ever have been before," Ball said. "We have a lot of depth at all positions, whether it's old guys, new guys. I wouldn't necessarily say that it's one specific leader in the room. I can tell you that our defensive line room is a player-led room and it's all big thanks to Coach (Deke) Adams, Coach (Kelvin) Green and Coach (Tyrone Hopper) for just molding us and teaching us and showing us the way.
"So we're a real good close group because we spend time with each other off the field, not just on. Play games with each other and we like to joke on each other a lot. So it's a good room, like I said, on the field and off the field."
The Arkansas football team will continue fall camp with practice No. 2 on Thursday, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for full coverage of the Razorbacks.
