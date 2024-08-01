Roster depth has been an issue plaguing the Arkansas football team in recent years, but the Razorbacks may have taken a step toward curing their ailment during the first practice of fall camp Wednesday.

When discussing his team's standout performers of the day, fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman alluded to his hope that Arkansas is deeper than the staff initially believed thanks to its many quality transfer additions.

"I thought Rodney Hill did a good job of running the ball, Tyrell Reed (Jr.) did a good job of running the ball," Pittman said. "Larry Worth (III) flashed, Jaheim Singletary picked a pass in the two-minute drill.

"(Marquise Robinson) showed, Larry Worth showed, (Anthony) Switzer. I’m talking about the new guys that we were really looking forward to seeing if they could — you know, the April kids coming in. So, I feel like we hit on those guys."

Hill and Reed were running back additions along with linebackers Worth and Switzer in the post-spring portal. Robinson was a pre-spring defensive back transfer from South Alabama as well.