After catching just three passes for 26 yards during his first season at Arkansas in 2023, tight end Var'keyes Gumms is looking to have much more of an impact this fall for the Razorbacks.

The former transfer from North Texas enters his redshirt junior season of college football as an intriguing piece in a somewhat loaded tight end room.

Headlined by sophomore phenom Luke Hasz, the Arkansas tight end group is about three or four legit contributors deep. Also included are Gumms, redshirt sophomore returner Ty Washington and Eastern Michigan transfer Andreas Paaske.

RELATED: What's next for Luke Hasz at Arkansas?

Gumms didn't flash much at all during practices throughout the 2023 season, hence the lack of production on the field. After a much-improved spring, the Houston native is set to hopefully have strong fall camp as well.

"I just feel like coming in was kind of rough for me, as like a transition and the transfer portal in general," Gumms said. "I had stuff going on behind there, but soon I got in and started to be around the players more and be around the coaches more. Then, (Bobby) Petrino came in with his offense. He’s a cool coach."

Another coach Gumms is around likely more than anyone is tight ends coach Morgan Turner, who said Gumms has just gotten more comfortable ahead of his second year in Fayetteville.

VIDEO: Morgan Turner, tight ends talk Arkansas fall camp

"He’s grown up," Turner said. "Another year here. He was here last year. He came in the summer with all the new people. Now like, alright, he’s enjoying it. He’s having fun. He’s comfortable with it, and it’s showing on the field."

During the 2022 season at North Texas, Gumms caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns to pick up Second-Team Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound product of Dekaney High School has the tools, and he's dangerous for a bigger guy in the open field.

Under first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the possibilities are endless with the tight end room. Hasz will get his touches as a star second-year player out of Bixby, Oklahoma. Washington is back from a shoulder injury and Paaske is a 6-foot-6, 265-pound Denmark native ready to have a solid senior season, but don't forget about Gumms.

ALSO READ: Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 2 - Depth Chart, Video, Notes

"I feel like learning this offense, you will be ready for the pros because there’s so many similarities between the offense we have and the same offense they run in the pros," Gumms said. "I feel like if we can get that down pat, our offense in general will be dangerous."

Arkansas will open its season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.