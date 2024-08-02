Recovering from a season-ending injury is grueling, but for Arkansas tight end Ty Washington, it's another step toward proving to others what he can do in fall camp and on the football field during the 2024-25 season.

After going down with a dislocated shoulder during Arkansas' first offensive drive against Florida last season, Washington will have to fight for his chances again against a loaded tight end room in fall camp.

"I feel like I'm back to be honest," Washington said Thursday. "After that first hit yesterday I was smiling because I was like okay, we back at it. So I feel like I'm back ready to go."

The now 6-foot-4, 249-pounder was the first man up following fellow tight end Luke Hasz's broken clavicle injury against Texas A&M in 2023, and he made the most of his opportunity by catching 11 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a four-game period.

Washington went into detail about the trials and tribulations of his injury recovery process, and what it was like going through the obstacles alongside Hasz.

"I know that me and Luke talked a little bit because like, I started to get a little bit depressed here and there after I got hurt, and I know he went through the same thing a little bit here and there," Washington said. "And so just working from that standpoint and almost having like, we got hurt on the same play, almost the same drive, No. 3 play in the game. It was just like, we just had to work through it together.

"When I got out of surgery, I couldn't move my arm. Like, you've got to regain movement back and it hurts bad trying to move it and crank your arm back. I know that Tam used to call it like trying to crank your arm to get it back right in how it's supposed to move. That was probably the hardest part. It was painful, but we back now."