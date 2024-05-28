Arkansas has third-best odds to win College World Series
The Arkansas baseball team is in a prime position to make a run through the NCAA Tournament, as the Razorbacks have been given the third-best chances to win the College World Series according to odds released by BetSaracen on Monday.
At 7-to-1 odds (+700), the Diamond Hogs come in behind Texas A&M (+475) and Tennessee (+550) but ahead of Kentucky (+900) and LSU (+1200). Other SEC teams include Georgia (+2000), South Carolina (+3000), Vanderbilt (+4000), Mississippi State (+4000), Florida (+5000) and Alabama (+6000).
Before the season, Arkansas' odds to win the College World Series were higher at around +1100, so head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have only improved their perceived standing as they get ready to kickoff tournament play.
"Super excited to be hosting another regional," Van Horn said on Monday. "It’s not easy. It’s like I told the team, there’s 250-260 teams that aren’t playing anymore. And it’s hard to get in. There were a lot of really good teams that were on the bubble this year.
"It’s a long grind, the whole season. And for the most part we’ve maneuvered it pretty well. But we’re really excited for the postseason and we’re even more happy that we get to stay here and play it in front of our fans who have been incredible for us this year."
Before Arkansas can start dreaming about hoisting its first trophy to end the season, it has to face a regional field of 2-seed Lousiana Tech, 3-seed Kansas State and 4-seed Southeast Missouri State.
The Bulldogs don't currently have any odds, but the Wildcats have +15000 odds and the Redhawks are at the bottom of the totem pole with a 25-to-1 chance (+25000) of winning the College World Series.
"Our regional is a true regional with Louisiana Tech about four or five hours away," Van Horn said. "SEMO probably five hours away, something like that. And K-State, same thing. Should be really good crowds. I would think the other teams would be able to bring a lot of fans. You just think that anyway.
"But I don’t know, you never know what’s going to happen this time of the year, who’s hot or who’s not. Who’s hurt, who’s not? Who’s sick, who’s not? Been on both sides of it. So just excited to be back playing here."
Arkansas has a great shot of advancing to the Super Regional round, as the Razorbacks have the 13th-easiest regional according to the average power rating of the three teams in the bracket (.470).
The Razorbacks and Southeast Missouri State will play the first game of the Fayetteville Regional on Friday at 2 p.m. CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed live on ESPN Plus.