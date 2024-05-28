The Arkansas baseball team is in a prime position to make a run through the NCAA Tournament, as the Razorbacks have been given the third-best chances to win the College World Series according to odds released by BetSaracen on Monday.

At 7-to-1 odds (+700), the Diamond Hogs come in behind Texas A&M (+475) and Tennessee (+550) but ahead of Kentucky (+900) and LSU (+1200). Other SEC teams include Georgia (+2000), South Carolina (+3000), Vanderbilt (+4000), Mississippi State (+4000), Florida (+5000) and Alabama (+6000).

Before the season, Arkansas' odds to win the College World Series were higher at around +1100, so head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have only improved their perceived standing as they get ready to kickoff tournament play.

"Super excited to be hosting another regional," Van Horn said on Monday. "It’s not easy. It’s like I told the team, there’s 250-260 teams that aren’t playing anymore. And it’s hard to get in. There were a lot of really good teams that were on the bubble this year.

"It’s a long grind, the whole season. And for the most part we’ve maneuvered it pretty well. But we’re really excited for the postseason and we’re even more happy that we get to stay here and play it in front of our fans who have been incredible for us this year."