FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eleven days after parting ways with Jamil Walker, the Razorbacks have a new director of strength and conditioning.

Ben Sowders, who previously worked in the same role at Louisville, officially joined the Arkansas staff Wednesday.

Sowders is no stranger to Razorback head coach Sam Pittman. The pair were on the Georgia coaching staff together during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the first two of four The Western Kentucky graduate spent as the Bulldogs' assistant director of strength and conditioning. The 2021 national championship season marked his last in Athens, where he coached 20 future NFL players.

Pittman said Sunday on a teleconference Sunday that Sowders will begin working the team out over the next couple weeks as it prepares to play the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28.