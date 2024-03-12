After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft as a running back out of Louisville, Smith spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Petrino at Arkansas in 2012.

As for Kolby Smith, there's plenty of history with Petrino. Most recently, he worked as an offensive assistant in the Miami Dolphins' running back room in 2023. Miami's Raheem Mostert ran for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rookie Devon Achane out of Texas A&M ran for 800 yards and eight scores.

In surprising fashion, Jimmy Smith resigned from his position with the Hogs on Friday afternoon after spending the morning doing his normal duties at practice. Smith is expected to take the same job with former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and the TCU Horned Frogs.

FAYETTEVILLE — It didn't take Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino long to replace former running backs coach Jimmy Smith, as the Razorbacks announced the hiring of Kolby Smith for the position Tuesday .

After Petrino was fired by the Razorbacks, he later became head coach at Western Kentucky and he brought Smith with him to coach the Hilltoppers' running backs in 2013.

With the Western Kentcuky, Smith tutored Antonio Andrews, the nation's top all-purpose player, to a career season on the ground. Andrews re-set the school rushing mark with 1,730 yards in 2013.

WKU running backs combined for 30 of the team's 31 rushing touchdowns in 2013, led by Andrews' career-best 16. He also set a school record for the most 100-yard rushing games in a career (21), in a season (11) and consecutively (11). He generated 125 all-purpose yards in 25 consecutive games, a streak unmatched to within 10 games by any other player in the country.

Smith then followed Petrino to Louisville in 2014, and he coached running backs at his alma mater until that regime was done after the 2018 season. The Cardinals set a school record in rushing yards in both 2017 (3,186) and 2016 (3,148).

In 2017, the Cardinals ranked No. 15 nationally in rushing with an average of 245.1 yards per game and totaled over 250 yards in seven games. Smith's three running backs combined to rush for 1,225 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 2016 campaign saw the Cardinals total 37 scores on the ground, highlighted by the 903 yards and six touchdowns by Brandon Radcliff, who was second on the team with four 100-yard games.

Since working with Petrino, Smith made a stop at Rutgers for one season in 2019 and he's been with the Miami Dolphins since 2020 serving as an offensive quality control coach and an offensive assistant.

Arkansas' next practice is set for Sunday, and it will be held in closed fashion. Smith will probably start working with Arkansas' running back room — which looks much different — as soon as possible.

Junior Rashod Dubinion headlines the group that also features returners Isaiah Augustave and Dominique Johnson, plus Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson and big freshman Braylen Russell.