News
football

Arkansas injury report following Oklahoma State game

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Following Arkansas' (1-1, 0-0 SEC) 39-31 double-overtime loss to No. 16 Oklahoma State, head coach Sam Pittman gave an update on the health of some Razorback football players Monday.

Pittman once again provided an update on junior offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, who received an MRI scan for his back Aug. 30 and remains doubtful to make his season debut as the Hogs prepare for UAB this week.

“I’m an optimist,” Pittman said. “I don’t know if I’m optimistic about him getting back anytime soon. I don’t believe he’ll play this week, to be honest with you.”

An injury suffered just before the Oklahoma State matchup was by senior cornerback Marquise Robinson, who started the season-opener against UAPB and likely would have at least played versus Oklahoma State. Robinson had an interception against the Cowboys for South Alabama in 2023.

“Got a stinger in pregame and went numb,” Pittman said. “You know, a lot of times that’ll come back pretty fast. It did not, and so he’ll be out at practice today. He’ll be in a green (jersey).

“We’ll stay away from him. It just was unfortunate. Hit the wrong way and it went numb on one side or the other. But he’s going to be back, but that’s what happened.”

Redshirt senior defensive back Hudson Clark only played seven defensive snaps against Oklahoma State due to a back injury, and he played only with the special teams unit afterward.

“He hurt his back,” Pittman said. “He did come back and played special teams, but he didn’t, I don’t think he felt well enough to play defensively, but he did play on kickoff and kickoff return and a few reps on field goal block.

“He’s got a sore back, and we went to get him an MRI today. As of this time, I haven’t gotten the results of that, but he came in for treatment yesterday.”

The final member of the secondary dealing with an issue is sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who played the fewest snaps of any defensive starter (48) Saturday. Against the Cowboys, Braxton recorded two defended passes.

“Braxton is fighting some tendonitis, so we've got to be smart with him at practice,” Pittman said. “So that's what that was.”

On the offensive side of the ball, running back Ja’Quinden Jackson’s cramping issue against Oklahoma State doesn’t seem to have any lasting effects, according to Pittman.

"Everybody will tell you about 48 hours before the game you have to start hydrating like a son of a gun," Pittman said. "It was hotter than what we thought it was going to be, but that has nothing to do with that. (Jackson) didn’t play in either scrimmage. He was hurt in fall camp so he didn’t have the opportunity to — there’s such thing as shape and then football shape."

Fellow ball carrier Rashod Dubinion’s situation is less clear, though he is healthy, Pittman said. Dubinion dealt with knee swelling in fall camp.

“Well, he’s got to practice,” Pittman said. “He hasn’t practiced as well. He has to practice. He’s healthy right now, so if he practices well, he’ll certainly be in the mix.”

Up next, Arkansas will face off against the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 CUSA) in the Razorbacks' home opener at Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville. The game is set to kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT and it will broadcast on the SEC Network.

