"He’s going to get a reading on his back on Friday and then we’ll know a little bit more after that," Pittman said. "But, he has — you know, he’s progressed from things in the pool to things on land now, to a little bit of hitting. So, we’re going to get this MRI read and then I’ll have a better answer for you, I guess next time we meet. Next Monday."

Earlier this week , Pittman said he didn't believe junior offensive lineman Patrick Kutas would play against the Golden Lions due to a back injury suffered early in fall camp. The nine-game starter a year ago will have a check-up later in the week, according to Pittman.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided injury updates Wednesday during his weekly SEC Teleconference, and he said the Razorbacks are "relatively healthy" ahead of Thursday's season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Pittman reaffirmed Kutas' absence against UAPB on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, and he also touched on the health of redshirt senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, junior running back Rashod Dubinion and the rest of the team.

"I think we're in great shape," Pittman said. "Anytime we've had days before bye weeks, opening games, we've come out pretty well. We've won most of those games. I think Georgia's beat us. Other than that, we've been well and in good condition and ready to play.

"Feel really good about that. Just have a few question marks. Probably whether Andrew Armstrong would be one of those guys, whether he's going to be able to play. Other than that, I think we're in good shape."

Pittman didn't reveal the specific injury for either player, but Armstrong did have a hamstring injury in fall camp and Dubinion dealt with some knee swelling in camp.

Armstrong was named to the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Watch List after leading the Hogs in receptions (56), receiving yards (764) and touchdowns (five) a season ago. Dubinion played in 10 games during the 2023 season and rushed for 260 yards on 82 carries with a touchdown.

"I don’t know that Andrew’s quite ready," Pittman said. "Certainly, he won’t start. He’ll be available. (Rashod) will play, and we feel like he’s healthy enough. More importantly, he feels like he’s healthy enough to play. He won’t start, but he’ll be available there. Both of them are available. I see R-Dub with an opportunity to play a little more than I do with Andrew."

Although not injury-related, Arkansas also lost a scholarship player ahead of Thursday night's matchup. Junior scholarship long snapper Eli Stein is no longer on the team, according to Pittman.

Pittman confirmed that redshirt junior Ashton Ngo is expected to fill in for Stein and he was put on scholarship earlier this week.

"Ashton Ngo was our starter at punt snapping anyway," Pittman said. "It was a very close battle there with the short (field goal) snapping. He was going to be that regardless of what happen, and will certainly take over the short snapping as well, yes."

Arkansas will kick off the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.