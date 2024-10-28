Arkansas injury updates ahead of Ole Miss game

Jackson ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 592 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 104 carries this season. The LSU game was his worst performance of the year, as he had just five carries for 26 yards and it was his first game as a Razorback without a touchdown.

"I think, if he's not back Saturday, I'm very confident that he'll be back for the remainder of the three games after the bye," Pittman said.

A reaggravated ankle injury in the LSU game kept Jackson on the sideline against the Bulldogs, and he'll be doubtful again this week, according to head coach Sam Pittman on Monday.

Arkansas was relatively healthy entering a 58-25 win at Mississippi State over the weekend, but notably missing from the backfield was starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) will be working to keep their legs fresh this week while also preparing for a matchup against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday.

The primary backup to Jackson when healthy has been Florida State transfer Rodney Hill, who missed the Mississippi State game due to a knee injury. Hill hasn't seen the field since the Sept. 28 loss to Texas A&M, but he was averaging at least three carries per game in the first four contests of the season, plus he has six catches for 32 receiving yards.

Freshman Braylen Russell carried the ball 16 times for 175 rushing yards against Mississippi State in the absence of Hill and Jackson. Pittman said Hill is probable to return this weekend against Ole Miss.

Sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who hasn't played since Week 2 at Oklahoma State, had his name taken off the depth chart for the first time all season last Monday. Pittman previously said that it won't be until after at least the Razorbacks' second bye week (Nov. 9) that Braxton may return, and that prognostication doesn't seem to have changed, as Pittman said Monday that Braxton is doubtful for Saturday's matchup.

Braxton was named Freshman All-SEC after he led the team with eight pass breakups along with recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception in 2023. Braxton had two pass breakups in the 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State.

Although not injury related, Pittman also announced that tight ends Ty Washington and Var'keyes Gumms are no longer with the team for a violation of team rules and neither will be returning to the program. In their place, Pittman said he feels confident that Luke Hasz, Andreas Paaske and others can handle the tight end workload.

"I think they can," Pittman said. "Maddox Lassiter has played a lot of ball so I have a lot of confidence in him. We also got Josh Street ready when we were banged up a little bit, and we’ll have a few more ideas for that position, but yes, absolutely, I think they can and I think they will. I think they showed that on Saturday, as well, and along with Lassiter.

"I think Lassiter’s role, we may have to give him a few more responsibilities. Maybe some on the line. We haven’t used him a lot there, but obviously we believe him because he’s played a lot of ball for us."

Arkansas and Ole Miss are slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN this Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.