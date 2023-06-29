Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is getting a new addition this offseason as Arkansas Athletics announced the addition of Big Red's Rooftop bar on Thursday.

The outdoor spots bar will be located on the North End Zone Deck and the UA describes it as the largest outdoor sports bar in college football.

“In our state, an Arkansas Football gameday provides the perfect opportunity to come together with friends, family or fellow Hog fans for a tailgate or watch party,” said Hunter Yuracheck, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics. “Now Razorback fans can enjoy that same experience within the stadium, as they cheer on our team from the most unique sports bar in college football – Big Red’s Rooftop.

"Whether you want to watch the game from a chair located on the deck rail or view it on one of the many televisions at the bar, you will always be right in the middle of the action and enveloped by the unrivaled surround sound of more than 70,000 Razorback fans Calling the Hogs!”

According to the UA, there will be three individual bars that will total over 200 feet in length under a sprawling canopy. There will be approximately 70 bar seats, pub tables, a drink rail overlooking the field and televisions throughout.

The bar will sell beer, wine, cocktails and Coca-Cola products and it will feature a food menu as well. Fans will be allowed to bring in food or drink from other concessions as well. Food and beverages are to be purchased separately from tickets.

Tickets to Big Red's Rooftop will be sold on a single game basis and they will go on sale to the general public for all home games on July 12. Razorback Foundation members and season ticket holders will have a presale opportunity to buy tickets before the general public. The bar is a general admission area with no assigned seating and fans who already have game tickets may also buy tickets to enter Big Red's.

Fans with tickets to the bar will be able to enter the stadium 90 minutes before kickoff. Alcohol will stop being served at the end of the third quarter and the bar will close shortly after the end of games.

Big Red’s Rooftop will also host other events outside of football games. The UA stated that there will be at least one Friday night event prior to a home football game this fall. Details on the Friday night event will be announced closer to the start of the season.

Below are images from the UA of what the bar is expected to look like.