While the junior college ranks haven't produced as many high-level recruits as the transfer portal, there are still some diamonds in the rough who could produce at the SEC level. Rivals released its initial junior college Top 40 list on Wednesday, and two targets who recently reported offers from Arkansas found themselves on the list.

Brien Taylor - Defensive End - Blinn College

Arkansas extended an offer to Taylor on Oct. 26, joining an offer list that includes Georgia, Auburn, Oregon and others. Taylor debuted in the JUCO rankings as the No. 4 player in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman has already planned an official visit to Georgia this coming weekend, and checked out Auburn during the Tigers' game against Ole Miss on Oct. 21. Sources had indicated to HawgBeat previously the Hogs were done looking at defensive ends in the 2024 class after the commitments of four-stars Charleston Collins (Little Rock) and Kavion Henderson (Leeds, Alabama), but with the possibility of losing current Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson to the NFL Draft at the end of the season, the staff would do well to add more depth to the defensive line.

Jayven Richardson - Offensive Tackle - Hutchinson Community College