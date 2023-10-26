Defensive end Brien Taylor — who plays for Blinn College in Brenham, Texas — reported the offer on his X (Formerly Twitter) account Thursday afternoon.

Recruiting never stops in the world of college football, and while the junior college ranks have been lightly recruited since the opening of the transfer portal, the Hogs are the latest to offer a defensive lineman with a decorated offer list.

For the Blinn Buccaneers this season, Taylor has appeared in six games and logged 19 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.

In addition to the Razorbacks, Taylor — who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds — has reported offers from Miami, UCF, Georgia, Oregon, Florida and others.

So far in the 2024 class, Arkansas has two defensive ends committed from the high school ranks in four-stars Charleston Collins of Little Rock Mills and Kavion Henderson of Leeds, Alabama.

It’s worth noting that Arkansas could find itself needing more help on the edge of the defensive line heading into the 2024 season. After the impressive season Landon Jackson has had, it’s highly possible he opts to go to the NFL Draft, leaving a hole a guy like Taylor could try to fill.