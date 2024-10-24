Arkansas, Kansas banged up entering exhibition

"I don't know exactly yet, the medical staff will help us with that," Payne said. "The guys are getting better every day, but we have been down. We've had a few weeks of having five guys in practice, so that's tough."

Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne met with the media Thursday to preview the contest and said the Razorbacks have dealt with the injury bug pretty heavily in recent weeks, but declined to name specific players who will be held out.

When the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in a preseason exhibition on Friday night, neither team will be at full strength.

Payne said the injuries and lack of participation has given some of the players who may not typically see playing time a chance to contribute.

"I think (Casmir Chavis) has done a good job, he’s one of the few that’s not injured," Payne said. "Melo (Sanchez) is injured. Ayden (Kelley) has done a good job and so has Kareem (Watkins). They all have come in and done more than their share to prove that they deserve to be on this roster, so we’re proud of all of them."

The Jayhawks will also not be at full strength for Friday's matchup. Kansas head coach Bill Self said at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday his team is also beat up heading into Friday's game.

Self didn't say whether or not fifth-year center Hunter Dickinson — an AP Preseason All-America selection — will play after he sprained his foot.

The Jayhawks’ head coach did disclose if Mississippi State transfer guard Shakeel Moore and Alabama transfer guard Rylan Griffen (hip flexor) will be out, and it's worth noting that returning guard Elmarko Jackson is out for the season after he tore his left patellar tendon during a camp scrimmage over the summer.

With the extent of the injury bug Arkansas has faced, Payne said every player will need to be prepared to have their name called when the teams hit the floor.

"They all have worked hard and they all have put in the time to be ready to play," Payne said. "If you have a jersey on your back, you have to be ready. So whether that’s contributing in practice, contributing in a live situation, contributing in the classroom, all of it, you have to be ready for this."

The Razorbacks and Jayhawks will tip off inside Bud Walton Arena at 8 p.m. CT on Friday. The game will air on SEC Network.