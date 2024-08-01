Arkansas lands 2026 quarterback Jayvon Gilmore
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino got his quarterback for the class of 2026 on Thursday, as three-star gunslinger Jayvon Gilmore announced his commitment to the Razorbacks.
The Gaffney, South Carolina, native chose the Hogs over offers from NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Texas A&M.
As a sophomore for Ben Lippen High School, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound dual-threat signal caller threw for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns and added 112 yards on the ground in 11 games.
Arkansas extended its offer to Gilmore on May 13. He recently took a visit to Fayetteville last weekend for the HogWild Hangout, and saw enough to know Arkansas was his future home.
Following Gilmore’s commitment, Arkansas now sits with three recruits in the fold for the class of 2026. He joins four-star defensive back Tay Lockett and offensive lineman Tucker Young.
