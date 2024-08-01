Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino got his quarterback for the class of 2026 on Thursday, as three-star gunslinger Jayvon Gilmore announced his commitment to the Razorbacks.

The Gaffney, South Carolina, native chose the Hogs over offers from NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Texas A&M.

As a sophomore for Ben Lippen High School, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound dual-threat signal caller threw for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns and added 112 yards on the ground in 11 games.