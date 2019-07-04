Swiss army knife, 3-star athlete Kelvontay Dixon has called the Hogs. Almost three months after his official visit at Arkansas, the Carthage, Texas native becomes the 11th commit in the 2020 class, joining his teammate, 4-star offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford.

"I picked Arkansas because it just felt like home," Dixon said. "I'm very excited to play with Ty'Kieast in college. After he committed, he facetimed me and told me to come join him."

Bouncing back from a season-ending ankle injury in his second game as a sophomore, Dixon won offensive MVP in Texas 4A as a junior and helped lead the Bulldogs to a 14-1 season and state title semi-final. As a slot receiver, he put up 1288 yards on 84 catches with 17 touchdowns. He debuted in the Rivals rankings this summer as the no. 95 prospect in the Lone Star State.

Dixon picked Arkansas over offers from Houston, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State and several other programs. The Razorbacks were the fifth team to offer, extending the scholarship in February of 2018.

"I feel good about the staff and them turning things around," Dixon said. "I believe it will get better and better. They were fired up when I told them I was committing."

Dixon is the younger brother of Texas Longhorn running back Keontay Ingram. Dixon did visit Texas several times before making his decision.

Arkansas's 2020 class now has eight commits from the state of Texas and the new commitment marks yet another win for lead recruiter Jeff Traylor.

Dixon joins Texan commits Carthage 4-star OL Ty'Kieast Crawford, Highland Park QB Chandler Morris, North Shore running back John Gentry, Crockett TE Allen Horace, Westlake WR Mason Mangum, Marshall WR Savion Williams and McKinney North TE Brandon Frazier.

Dixon's commitment adds 75 points to the Razorbacks' recruiting team score, moving them to no. 41 in the nation, tied with Arizona State. Only 100 points separate no. 41 and no. 31 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings right now.