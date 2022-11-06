November 6 is emerging as a day for Razorback fans to mark on their calendars as the Hogs landed their highest-rated commitment since 2016 in Rivals100 four-star DE Kavion Henderson Sunday.

One year removed from Braylen Russell's decision to kickstart the 2024 class, Henderson has the Hogs feeling Deja Vu as he replaces the now-decommitted RB as Arkansas' first commitment in the upcoming cycle.

Arkansas nabbed the Yellowhammer State's top recruit over in-state programs Alabama, who replaced Cincinnati in his final five after offering in September, and Auburn, as well as national powerhouses Georgia and Oklahoma.

Henderson joined Davion Dozier, TJ Metcalf and friend Dallas Young as the fourth player to commit to the Hogs out of Alabama in the upcoming cycles, signifying the continuance of Arkansas' efforts to construct a pipeline from the state.

Joining the Razorback staff in its push to land Henderson's services was his friend 2023 DB commit Dallas Young. The fellow Alabamian football standout committed to the Hogs in December of last year and was a driving force behind each of his three visits to Fayetteville.

Rated as Rivals' No. 79 overall prospect in the '24 class, Henderson's 6-foot-3, 238-pound frame allows for versatility as an edge defender, something the Razorback staff has prioritized under defensive coordinator Barry Odom's multiple defensive scheme.

You can stay tuned here at HawgBeat.com for full coverage of Henderson's commitment and what it means for the Razorbacks' recruiting efforts in the 2024 class over the coming days, but in the meantime check out Henderson's Junior Season highlights!