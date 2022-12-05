Following his official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend, Braun chose to commit to the Razorbacks on Monday.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman have landed their first transfer portal commitment of this cycle from Florida graduate transfer offensive lineman Josh Braun .

Braun is a 6-foot-6, 351-pound native of Live Oak, Florida, and he spent three seasons as a guard for the Gators. He served as a reserve offensive lineman his freshman season in 2020, and he saw action in 11 games. As a sophomore in 2021, Braun started seven games and appeared in 13 at left and right guard.

With head coach Billy Napier taking over for the Gators this season, Braun told HawgBeat that it just wasn't a good fit anymore after he played just 24 snaps this year.

This is actually the second time that Braun has committed to Pittman. He was committed to Georgia back when Pittman was the offensive line coach for the Bulldogs, but when Pittman left for the Arkansas job, Braun switched to Florida.

"When he was recruiting me at Georgia he was very upfront with me that the only job was the head coaching job at Arkansas," Braun said. "It was kind of his dream. So to see him achieve his dream and to be able to a part of him having success in a place he loves so much will be tremendous. I'm looking forward to being on his team and helping him win championships."

Braun told HawgBeat prior to his official visit that it would be an honor to play for the Razorbacks. He echoed that sentiment after the visit.

"This is a great place," Braun said following his official visit. These are some of the most avid fans I've seen. It's a great situation. They were telling us the University of Arkansas football team is the biggest football team, sports venue in the state. There's no pro teams and no other Power 5 school. We can tell they are the pride of Arkansas."

Braun will provide the Razorbacks with depth on the offensive line, and he will have the chance to compete for a starting spot as the Hogs will be losing center Ricky Stromberg and right tackle Dalton Wagner. Braun did say after his visit that he will play guard.

Other starters include left tackle Luke Jones, right guard Beaux Limmer and left guard Brady Latham, all of whom have yet to announce a decision on their future.

Braun is rated as a 5.8 four-star transfer prospect and he's ranked as the No. 40 overall transfer by Rivals.