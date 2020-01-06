Arkansas lands commitment of in-state linebacker JT Towers
The Razorbacks land their fourth in-state commit for the 2020 class as Robinson High School linebacker JT Towers has called the Hogs.
"It was a weight lifted off my shoulders, growing up in Arkansas it's been a dream of mine," Towers said. "I had already predetermined that if they were going to offer, I was going to accept it. It's been a long process for me and I've had to go through a lot.
"Growing up in Arkansas, if you play for the Razorbacks you can pretty much say you've made it."
Towers joins fellow in-state linebackers Catrell Wallace and Jashaud Stewart in the 2020 class, as well as early enrollee Kelin Burrle out of Louisiana.
The Robinson standout was still entertaining official visit plans from other programs like Army, Navy and more when the Razorbacks offered earlier today. He was planning to officially visit Fayetteville January 31st but that date has now been moved up to the 24th.
"Coach Rhoades and Coach Odom are both supposed to come see me in Little Rock in a little bit so I haven't really had a chance to meet them on a personal level yet but the program only has one way to go and that's up," Towers said. "I'm excited to be a part of it."
Arkansas consistently signs the top talent out of Robinson High School each year including legacy defensive end Zach Williams in 2019, Koilan Jackson and David Porter in 2017 and TJ Hammonds in 2015. Towers racked up 11 sacks and over 170 tackles in his senior state championship campaign despite a toe injury that he'll have surgery for later this month.
The Razorbacks currently have nine signees, including five early enrollees, and 13 total commits–the majority on defense. Arkansas could afford to sign a couple more linebackers in the 2020 class if they fit. The Hogs will have four more undecided linebackers officially visit between now and National Signing Day.
Here's a look at Arkansas's 2020 linebackers room with just three returners playing over 300 snaps last season:
2020 Linebackers Room
Deon Edwards - redshirt senior
Grant Morgan - redshirt senior
Hayden Henry - senior
Bumper Pool - junior
Andrew Parker - redshirt sophomore
Zach Zimos - redshirt freshman
Jashaud Stewart - freshman
Kelin Burrle - freshman
Catrell Wallace - freshman
JT Towers - freshman
Coach's Take
"He has a lot of toughness and intangibles that he brings but if you were going to build a linebacker for today's football, you'd build JT. Six-foot-4, 208-210 pounds, 4.5-4.6 40, runs a 49 400 meter, he's just that long, rangey extremely physical and fast player. He's got the cover skills of a DB and run game skills of an interior backer."
- Robinson Coach Brian Maupin
Scouting Report
Running a verified 4.6 40-yard dash, new Arkansas commit JT Towers is a nightmare for slow-footed offensive linemen. He's lethal off the blitz and has a fantastic nose for sniffing out the ball carrier in run defense.
He'll need to add some weight as he currently sits at roughly 210-pounds, but his length is something only one current scholarship linebacker possesses. Towers and Zach Zimos are 6-foot-4 while signee Catrell Wallace is 6-foot-6.