The Razorbacks land their fourth in-state commit for the 2020 class as Robinson High School linebacker JT Towers has called the Hogs.

"It was a weight lifted off my shoulders, growing up in Arkansas it's been a dream of mine," Towers said. "I had already predetermined that if they were going to offer, I was going to accept it. It's been a long process for me and I've had to go through a lot.

"Growing up in Arkansas, if you play for the Razorbacks you can pretty much say you've made it."

Towers joins fellow in-state linebackers Catrell Wallace and Jashaud Stewart in the 2020 class, as well as early enrollee Kelin Burrle out of Louisiana.

The Robinson standout was still entertaining official visit plans from other programs like Army, Navy and more when the Razorbacks offered earlier today. He was planning to officially visit Fayetteville January 31st but that date has now been moved up to the 24th.

"Coach Rhoades and Coach Odom are both supposed to come see me in Little Rock in a little bit so I haven't really had a chance to meet them on a personal level yet but the program only has one way to go and that's up," Towers said. "I'm excited to be a part of it."

Arkansas consistently signs the top talent out of Robinson High School each year including legacy defensive end Zach Williams in 2019, Koilan Jackson and David Porter in 2017 and TJ Hammonds in 2015. Towers racked up 11 sacks and over 170 tackles in his senior state championship campaign despite a toe injury that he'll have surgery for later this month.

The Razorbacks currently have nine signees, including five early enrollees, and 13 total commits–the majority on defense. Arkansas could afford to sign a couple more linebackers in the 2020 class if they fit. The Hogs will have four more undecided linebackers officially visit between now and National Signing Day.

Here's a look at Arkansas's 2020 linebackers room with just three returners playing over 300 snaps last season:

2020 Linebackers Room

Deon Edwards - redshirt senior

Grant Morgan - redshirt senior

Hayden Henry - senior

Bumper Pool - junior

Andrew Parker - redshirt sophomore

Zach Zimos - redshirt freshman

Jashaud Stewart - freshman

Kelin Burrle - freshman

Catrell Wallace - freshman

JT Towers - freshman