Arkansas lands Courtney Crutchfield

The former four-star recruit announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal last Thursday and he officially entered last Friday. Crutchfield redshirted this season for the Tigers.

A 6-foot-2, 188-pound pass catcher, Crutchfield recorded 42 receptions for 930 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior season at Pine Bluff. He was committed to Arkansas for nearly seven months before eventually signing with Missouri.

Crutchfield will have four years of eligibility remaining. He was rated by Rivals as the No. 2 overall recruit and No. 1 wide receiver in the state of Arkansas in the 2024 recruiting class.