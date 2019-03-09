Arkansas Lands First 2020 In-State Commit, Jonesboro LB/DE Jashaud Stewart
The Razorbacks have gained the commitment of 3-star defensive end/linebacker Jashaud Stewart after a very successful elite prospect day on the Hill. Stewart is the first in-state commit for the 2020 class, the second defensive commit and the third overall commit.
“It’s nice to be able to play for my home state and get an education,” Stewart said
The Hogs offered the 6-foot-2 hybrid athlete on November 30th and they've been at the top of his list ever since. Stewart picked Arkansas over offers from Kansas, Houston, ULM, Liberty, SMU, Arkansas State and more.
Besides Arkansas, he also visited Mississippi State and Memphis but the allure of playing for the Hogs trumped all other options.
"I think with the recruits that are coming in we have a good opportunity to turn things around if we use the talent the right way."
Stewart wasn't the only commit of the day with the Hogs adding a former 3-star prospect to the 2019 roster in Arizona State transfer running back Trelon Smith. They also received a silent commitment that could be under wraps for a while.
The Arkansas native joins Georgia 3-star wide receiver Ze'vian Capers, who was also on the Hill with him for prospect day, and 3-star defensive back Jamie Vance. Arkansas finished at no. 20 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings in 2019 and Chad Morris will try to do it again, addressing key needs that include linebacker, running back, defensive backs and tight ends.
