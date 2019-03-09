The Razorbacks have gained the commitment of 3-star defensive end/linebacker Jashaud Stewart after a very successful elite prospect day on the Hill. Stewart is the first in-state commit for the 2020 class, the second defensive commit and the third overall commit.

“It’s nice to be able to play for my home state and get an education,” Stewart said

The Hogs offered the 6-foot-2 hybrid athlete on November 30th and they've been at the top of his list ever since. Stewart picked Arkansas over offers from Kansas, Houston, ULM, Liberty, SMU, Arkansas State and more.

Besides Arkansas, he also visited Mississippi State and Memphis but the allure of playing for the Hogs trumped all other options.

"I think with the recruits that are coming in we have a good opportunity to turn things around if we use the talent the right way."