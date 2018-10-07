On arguably the biggest visitor weekend of the year for the Razorbacks with 10 official visitors, the Hogs land their ninth 4-star commit of the 2019 class and their second 4-star defensive end out of Georgia, Cedar Grove's Dante Walker. Chad Morris's staff is already recruiting at a historic level and they now have more 4-stars than they've ever had in the Rivals era. The 2009 class had eight 4-stars and one 5-star. Walker is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and holds offers from seven programs, six SEC offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Walker's official visit to Arkansas is his first of five available official visits and he clearly had a great time with his host T.J. Hammonds and at the game, despite the Hogs losing to Alabama 65-31. Other schools high on his interest list are Tennessee, Auburn and Tulane. Walker was at one point ranked as high as 83rd in the Rivals100 but has fallen in the rankings and is currently unranked nationally. His 5.8 4-star rating adds 45 points to the Razorbacks' total and will move the Hogs to 13th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, jumping Ole Miss and putting them at 6th in the SEC. The Razorbacks could take up to 27-28 recruits in the 2019 class when all is said and done, and they now have eight defensive line commitments.



Check out the entire 2019 class.