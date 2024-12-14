Arkansas lands junior college cornerback Keshawn Davila

Davila chose the Razorbacks over offers from programs like Kentucky, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Michigan State, Washington, Florida and others.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound native of Florida, Davila totaled 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, nine defended passes and three interceptions in nine games for the Rangers during the 2024 season.

Northwest Mississippi Community College sophomore cornerback Keshawn Davila has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, he announced Saturday.

As a freshman in 2023, Davila totaled 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, two pass breakup, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack to help Northwest Mississippi C.C. finish with a 7-3 overall record and an appearance in the MACCC Playoffs.

Following his commitment, the Hogs now have seven projected cornerbacks for the 2025 roster, according to HawgBeat's count.

Be sure to tune in to The Trough premium message board for updates on Arkansas football's offseason recruiting action.