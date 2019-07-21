Arkansas and John Chavis nab another defensive commit for the 2020 class with 3-star Knoxville West defensive end Tyrece Edwards calling the Hogs on Sunday morning.

"Arkansas just feels like home and I really just love the atmosphere up there," Edwards said. "I really believe what Coach Morris was saying to me and where he is going with the team, and my best friend Drew loves it there and we want to continue playing together and, last thing, I just love Coach Chavis and Coach Caldwell."

Edwards chose Arkansas over 11 other offers including Missouri, Tulane, Arizona, Memphis and more. He joins in-state giant Blayne Toll as the Razorbacks' two defensive end commits in the 2020 class. The Hogs could take one or two more defensive ends in the 2020 class that will probably inch closer to the full 25 signees as signing day gets nearer.