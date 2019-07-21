Arkansas Lands Knoxville 2020 Defensive End Tyrece Edwards
Arkansas and John Chavis nab another defensive commit for the 2020 class with 3-star Knoxville West defensive end Tyrece Edwards calling the Hogs on Sunday morning.
"Arkansas just feels like home and I really just love the atmosphere up there," Edwards said. "I really believe what Coach Morris was saying to me and where he is going with the team, and my best friend Drew loves it there and we want to continue playing together and, last thing, I just love Coach Chavis and Coach Caldwell."
Edwards chose Arkansas over 11 other offers including Missouri, Tulane, Arizona, Memphis and more. He joins in-state giant Blayne Toll as the Razorbacks' two defensive end commits in the 2020 class. The Hogs could take one or two more defensive ends in the 2020 class that will probably inch closer to the full 25 signees as signing day gets nearer.
Edwards had been on the HawgBeat Big Board since the beginning and was always one of Chavis's favorite prospects but as a quieter guy, there wasn't a lot of news coming from him since his last visit to Arkansas in March.
"The coaches were super excited when I told them and they were telling me I made their weekend," Edwards said.
Knoxville West typically runs a 3-4 with Edwards' teammate, linebacker Drew Francis rushing from the edge and Edwards drawing a double-team inside.
Edwards displays a really quick get off from the line of scrimmage, good speed in the back field and great run-stopping ability.
