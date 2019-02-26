Arkansas Lands Second 2020 Commit, Edna Karr Cornerback Jamie Vance
The Razorbacks push for signing more players in Louisiana is paying dividends so far and they just landed a top 50 prospect for the 2020 class, 3-star cornerback Jamie Vance. Vance is a 5-foot-10, 168-pound corner from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, home of 2019 signee and early enrollee Devin Bush.
Vance picked up his offer from the Hogs in November after visiting Fayetteville last spring. The Boot Boy went on to pick up 11 more offers, win a state title and he was a witness to Bush's last minute early signing ceremony in December. The Razorbacks signed three out of Louisiana in the 2019 class, two defensive backs and one offensive lineman.
"This is the new staff's second year and I have a real good relationship with them especially Coach Coop and Coach Mark," Vance said. "Devin, Greg (Brooks) and Joe (Foucha) are all up there so I’m going to be comfortable playing around them because we all from the same area we all know each other. I feel like I’ll play better for the people around me because it’s not about me it’s about the ones before me. We all have good relationships and we all can take that to the field and take over the SEC."
Vance called the Hogs after an unofficial visit last weekend. He picked Arkansas over offers from Arizona State, Houston, Mississippi State and he was bound to pick up more offers so Coach Cooper and Coach Smith let him know there wouldn't be a better home than here in Fayetteville. He visited Tulane and Mississippi State as well before making the decision.
Edna Karr is an elite high school football program that has sent players to Division-I programs every year for a decade at least. Vance's junior highlight tape was posted seven days ago and already has 1,700 views.
Vance is the second commit in the Razorbacks' 2020 class, joining Rivals 3-star wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers who committed on February 8. Chad Morris and his staff have a huge couple recruiting weeks coming up with grad transfer quarterback Nick Starkel visiting this weekend and more than 35 of their top prospects on the Hill on March 9.
Stay tuned for a break down on Vance's skills from Louisiana analyst Sam Spielgelman.
Check out the HawgBeat 2020 Big Board for the top junior prospects.
February 26, 2019
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.