The Razorbacks push for signing more players in Louisiana is paying dividends so far and they just landed a top 50 prospect for the 2020 class, 3-star cornerback Jamie Vance. Vance is a 5-foot-10, 168-pound corner from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, home of 2019 signee and early enrollee Devin Bush.

Vance picked up his offer from the Hogs in November after visiting Fayetteville last spring. The Boot Boy went on to pick up 11 more offers, win a state title and he was a witness to Bush's last minute early signing ceremony in December. The Razorbacks signed three out of Louisiana in the 2019 class, two defensive backs and one offensive lineman.

"This is the new staff's second year and I have a real good relationship with them especially Coach Coop and Coach Mark," Vance said. "Devin, Greg (Brooks) and Joe (Foucha) are all up there so I’m going to be comfortable playing around them because we all from the same area we all know each other. I feel like I’ll play better for the people around me because it’s not about me it’s about the ones before me. We all have good relationships and we all can take that to the field and take over the SEC."