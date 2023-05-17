Arkansas lands TCU DB transfer Kee'yon Stewart
Arkansas has gotten more help in the transfer portal, this time coming from a fellow Power 5 program.
Kee’yon Stewart, a defensive back transfer from TCU, announced his commitment to the Hogs on Wednesday afternoon. He made the pledge public on his Twitter account.
Stewart had actually committed to play for Michigan State on May 6, but decided to join the ranks of the SEC instead.
A four-year player for the Horned Frogs, Stewart has appeared in 30 games since the 2019 season. In that time, he has recorded 46 total tackles, 1.5 of those for loss and one sack. He has also forced one fumble and deflected 10 passes.
Coming out of high school, Stewart was a three-star recruit out of Houston. He chose the Horned Frogs over Louisville, Texas Tech and others.
Stewart is the third defensive back to join the Razorback program since last Saturday, joining AJ Brathwaite Jr. who committed Saturday and Chris Rhodes who committed on Tuesday. Stewart and Brathwaite are scholarship additions, while Rhodes committed as a preferred walk-on.
The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback will have up to three years of eligibility remaining with the Razorbacks.
~ Kee'yon Stewart - junior, TCU transfer
~ LaDarrius Bishop - super senior
~ AJ Brathwaite Jr. - super senior, Western Kentucky transfer
~ Hudson Clark - redshirt senior
~ Malik Chavis - redshirt senior
~ Alfahiym Walcott - fifth-year senior, Baylor transfer
~ Dwight McGlothern - senior
~ Lorando Johnson - junior, Baylor transfer
~ Jayden Johnson - junior
~ Quincey McAdoo - sophomore
~ Jaheim Singletary - redshirt freshman, Georgia transfer
~ Jaylen Lewis - redshirt freshman
~ %TJ Metcalf - freshman
~ %Jaylon Braxton - freshman
~ %Dallas Young - freshman
~ %Christian Ford - freshman
~ %RJ Johnson - freshman
~ %Dylan Hasz - freshman