Kee’yon Stewart, a defensive back transfer from TCU, announced his commitment to the Hogs on Wednesday afternoon. He made the pledge public on his Twitter account.

Arkansas has gotten more help in the transfer portal, this time coming from a fellow Power 5 program.

Stewart had actually committed to play for Michigan State on May 6, but decided to join the ranks of the SEC instead.

A four-year player for the Horned Frogs, Stewart has appeared in 30 games since the 2019 season. In that time, he has recorded 46 total tackles, 1.5 of those for loss and one sack. He has also forced one fumble and deflected 10 passes.

Coming out of high school, Stewart was a three-star recruit out of Houston. He chose the Horned Frogs over Louisville, Texas Tech and others.

Stewart is the third defensive back to join the Razorback program since last Saturday, joining AJ Brathwaite Jr. who committed Saturday and Chris Rhodes who committed on Tuesday. Stewart and Brathwaite are scholarship additions, while Rhodes committed as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback will have up to three years of eligibility remaining with the Razorbacks.