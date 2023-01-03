Arkansas redshirt senior defensive back Trent Gordon entered his name into the transfer portal Tuesday, becoming the ninth Razorback defensive back to enter the transfer portal.

This marks the second time that Gordon has entered the transfer portal. A former four-star prospect on Rivals, Gordon transferred to Arkansas by way of Penn State prior to the 2021 season. He appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons and made 16 total tackles. In three seasons at Penn State, Gordon racked up 21 tackles and five pass deflections.

Gordon was declared academically ineligible for Arkansas' 55-53 Liberty Bowl win over Kansas last Wednesday. He was a candidate to be a super senior for the Hogs next season.

Across 113 defensive snaps this year, Gordon was given a 51.5 grade by Pro Football Focus. He also graded out with a 47.3 in coverage.

With the addition of Gordon, the Hogs have lost nine defensive backs and 24 total scholarship transfer players to the transfer portal, which is tied with Texas A&M for the most of any FBS program, according to MikeFarrellSports. That number might be 25, as linebacker Jackson Woodard's status of officially being in the transfer portal is unknown.

