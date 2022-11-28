Arkansas football 2023 roster tracker
Following a 6-6 campaign in the regular season, the Arkansas Razorback football team is sure to see plenty of roster movement. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 5, and HawgBeat will have you covered with all of the movement for the Hogs.
Head coach Sam Pittman has made it clear on multiple occasions that a lot will happen with the Razorbacks' roster, and rosters all over the country. The transfer portal continues to grow as an option for players, and this year's portal season is shaping up to be the craziest yet.
"I’ve got a lot of exit meetings coming up Monday," Pittman said. "And that’ll be … you guys know, us and everybody in the world, that’ll be a blow-up day, now. It’s going to be the transfer portal, who’s going to come back. You have seniors [making decisions] … It’s going to be a lot of action."
Pittman went on to say that the portal isn't always a bad thing, though it may seem so when a significant contributor leaves your program. The portal benefited the Hogs in many areas this season, most notably at linebacker with Drew Sanders coming over from Alabama.
"Just because kids go in the portal does not necessarily mean they’re disgruntled with the program," Pittman said. "Drew Sanders, I don’t think he was disgruntled with Alabama. I think he wanted playing time, he wanted to maybe move his position, whatever. The world looks at everybody who goes in the portal as the worst thing in the world and I really don’t."
Pittman did mentioned that if a player decides to enter the transfer portal prior to Arkansas' bowl game — which has yet to be determined — they will not participate in the bowl. Most players likely wouldn't want to participate, but if there were a select few who did, Pittman said he'd rather they take that time to look for another school.
Strap in, folks. It's going to be a wild ride, but HawgBeat will keep you updated with who is coming in and out of the Razorback football program.
Arkansas 2023 roster tracker
As of now, Arkansas' 2023 roster features 90 scholarship players, but 11 of those are potential super seniors who could return for another year.
As decisions are made, the list will be updated. The year listed for players is what their designation would be for next season. Some players have a note next to them designating that they would have a chance of being drafted.
^ - walk-on
% - incoming freshman
* - could return for super senior season
Quarterback
~ KJ Jefferson - redshirt senior, could enter NFL Draft
~ Malik Hornsby - redshirt junior
~ %Malachi Singleton - freshman
~ ^Kade Renfro - redshirt junior
~ ^Rykar Acebo - redshirt freshman
Could return
~ *Cade Fortin - super senior
Running Back
~ Dominique Johnson - redshirt junior
~ Rocket Sanders - junior
~ AJ Green - junior
~ Rashod Dubinion - sophomore
~ %Isaiah Augustave - freshman
Not returning
~ Javion Hunt - left team in September, will likely enter transfer portal
~ James Jointer - entering transfer portal
~ Dennis Daniels - out of eligibility
Tight End
~ Collin Sutherland - redshirt junior
~ Erin Outley - redshirt sophomore
~ Ty Washington - redshirt freshman
~ %Shamar Easter - freshman
~ %Luke Hasz - freshman
~ %Jaden Hamm - freshman
~ ^Zach Lee - redshirt junior
~ ^Hunter Talley - redshirt freshman
Could return
~ *Nathan Bax - super senior
~ *Trey Knox - super senior
Not returning
~ Dax Courtney - medically retired
~ Hudson Henry - no announcement yet, redshirt junior, but went through Senior Night festivities
Wide Receiver
~ Ketron Jackson Jr. - junior
~ Landon Rogers - redshirt sophomore
~ Bryce Stephens - redshirt sophomore
~ Jaedon Wilson - redshirt sophomore
~ Sam Mbake - sophomore
~ Isaiah Sategna - redshirt freshman
~ %Micah Tease - freshman
~ %Davion Dozier - freshman
~ ^Chris Harris - redshirt junior
~ ^Kamron Bibby - redshirt freshman
~ ^Kalil Girault - redshirt freshman
Not returning
~ Jadon Haselwood - accepted invite to East-West Shrine Bowl, likely entering NFL Draft
~ Matt Landers - out of eligibilty
~ Warren Thompson - quit team before LSU game
~ Jaquayln Crawford - left team during fall camp, entering transfer portal
~ ^Harper Cole - no announcement yet, went through senior night festivities as redshirt sophomore
Offensive Line
~ Beaux Limmer - redshirt senior
~ Brady Latham - redshirt senior
~ Ty'Kieast Crawford - senior
~ Jalen St. John - redshirt junior, *arrested on Nov. 22, suspended indefinitely
~ Marcus Henderson - redshirt junior
~ Devon Manuel - redshirt sophomore
~ Terry Wells - redshirt sophomore
~ Cole Carson - redshirt sophomore
~ Patrick Kutas - sophomore
~ Eli Henderson - redshirt freshman
~ Andrew Chamblee - redshirt freshman
~ E'Marion Harris - redshirt freshman
~ %Joey Su'a - freshman
~ %Paris Patterson - freshman
~ %Luke Brown - freshman
~ ^Josh Street - redshirt sophomore
~ ^Brock Burns - redshirt freshman
~ ^Brooks Edmonson - redshirt freshman
~ ^Kai Hamilton - redshirt freshman
Could return
~ *Ricky Stromberg - super senior
~ *Luke Jones - super senior
Not returning
~ Dalton Wagner - out of eligibility
Defensive Line
~ Taurean Carter - redshirt senior
~ Marcus Miller - redshirt senior
~ Eric Gregory - redshirt senior
~ Jashaud Stewart - senior
~ Eric Thomas Jr. - senior
~ Landon Jackson - junior
~ Cameron Ball - redshirt sophomore
~ Nico Davillier - sophomore
~ JJ Hollingsworth - redshirt freshman
~ %Quincy Rhodes Jr. - freshman
~ %Kaleb James - freshman
~ %Stephen Johnson -freshman
~ %Ian Geffrard - freshman
~ ^Roy Patterson - redshirt junior
~ ^Jon Hill - redshirt sophomore
~ ^Randall Dennis Jr. - redshirt freshman
~ ^Kyle Thompson - redshirt freshman
Could return
~ *Jordan Domineck - super senior
~ *Isaiah Nichols - super senior
~ *Zach Williams - super senior
Not returning
~ Dorian Gerald - out of eligibility
~ Terry Hampton - out of eligibilty
~ Taylor Lewis - entered transfer portal in fall camp
Linebacker
~ Drew Sanders - senior, likely to enter NFL Draft
~ Jackson Woodard - redshirt junior
~ Chris Paul Jr. - redshirt sophomore
~ Mani Powell - sophomore
~ Jordan Crook - sophomore
~ Kaden Henley - redshirt freshman
~ %Carson Dean - freshman
~ %Brad Spence - freshman
~ %Alex Sanford - freshman
~ ^Brooks Both - redshirt junior
~ ^Mason Schueck - redshirt freshman
Not returning
~ Bumper Pool - out of eligibility
Secondary
~ Jalen Catalon - redshirt senior, could declare for NFL Draft
~ Hudson Clark - redshirt senior
~ Malik Chavis - redshirt senior
~ Khari Johnson - senior
~ Dwight McGlothern - senior, could declare for NFL Draft
~ Jacorrei Turner - redshirt junior
~ Jayden Johnson - junior
~ Keuan Parker - redshirt sophomore
~ Quincey McAdoo - sophomore, could move back to WR
~ Jaylen Lewis - redshirt freshman
~ Anthony Brown - redshirt freshman
~ %TJ Metcalf - freshman
~ %Jaylon Braxton - freshman
~ %Dallas Young - freshman
~ %Christian Ford - freshman
~ %RJ Johnson - freshman
~ %Dylan Hasz - freshman
~ ^Drew Winn - redshirt senior
~ ^Courtney Snelling - redshirt senior
~ ^Ethan Joseph - redshirt freshman
~ ^John Paul Pickens - redshirt freshman
~ ^Landon Phipps - redshirt freshman
Could return
~ *Simeon Blair - super senior
~ *LaDarrius Bishop - super senior
~ *Trent Gordon - super senior
~ ^*McKinley Williams - super senior
Not returning
~ Myles Slusher - entering transfer portal
~ Latavious Brini - out of eligibility
~ Chase Lowery - left team in September, entering transfer portal
~ Zach Zimos - no announcement yet, went through senior night festivities as redshirt junior
Special Teams
~ K Cam Little - junior
~ P Max Fletcher - sophomore
~ LS Eli Stein - sophomore
~ ^LS John Oehrlein - redshirt senior
~ ^LS Francisco Castro - redshirt sophomore
~ ^Patrick Foley - redshirt sophomore
~ ^LS Briggs Magee - redshirt freshman
~ ^K Blake Ford - redshirt freshman
Could return
~ *P Reid Bauer - super senior
Not returning
~ ^K Jake Bates - out of eligibility