The 6-foot-4, 175-pound pass-catcher from Dallas called the Hogs following his visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

"The visit was good," Armstrong said. "I just felt very at home here. I liked the campus, I like the facilities, everything around Arkansas and Fayetteville. It showed why it's a top four place to live. I just liked everything about the visit."

Armstrong was named an FCS sophomore All-American for his performance during the 2022 season. He recorded 1,020 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 62 receptions for the year. He is rated as a 5.8 four-star transfer prospect and the 46th overall transfer according to Rivals.

As a high school recruit, Armstrong was rated a 5.3 two-star recruit out of Bishop Dune High School in Dallas. Rivals reports that Texas A&M-Commerce was his only offer, and he committed on Aug. 1, 2018.

Armstrong's commitment adds to a depleted wide receiver room for the Hogs. So far, four of the receivers from last season are no longer with the team: Jadon Haselwood declared for the NFL Draft, Matt Landers is now out of eligibility, Warren Thompson quit the team and Ketron Jackson entered the transfer portal.

He should be able to come in and immediately bolster the receiver room next season.

"I mean, being able to come in and help the team," Armstrong said. "They brought in two transfers last year that are now going to the draft, and they lost another one, so it puts more on me wanting to come here."

Armstrong said he was hosted by freshman wide receiver Sam Mbake on his visit this weekend. He also said that receivers coach Kenny Guiton is someone he can relate to.

"He's like my old coach at my old school, I can talk to him like a friend," Armstrong said. "He's like my age, so I can relate to him a lot. I can relate to Coach G a lot, he's like a brother to me. I just felt that connection when I first spoke to him."

Armstrong joins former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun and former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell as the third transfer in this year's portal class.

"I came to Arkansas to win," Armstrong said. "I came to Arkansas just because the coaches make me feel like it's home. I'm all the way in Dallas, so that's like 5 hours or something like that. It feels like home being here."