Haselwood transferred to Arkansas from Oklahoma on Dec. 5 of last year. The former five-star receiver and No. 4 overall player in the 2019 class hauled in 59 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns this year.

After spending one season in Fayetteville with the Arkansas Razorbacks, redshirt junior receiver Jadon Haselwood announced he will enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I am Calling the Hogs when I say thank you to my coaches, my teammates and every fan who has made this season special," Haselwood said in a tweet Monday night. "I also need to personally thank Coach (Kenny) Guiton, Coach Jimmy (Smith), and Coach (Sam) Pittman for believing in me and giving me this opportunity."

The native of Atlanta had 121 career receptions for 1438 yards and 10 touchdowns across his time with the Sooners and Razorbacks.

Haselwood did not say if he will participate in Arkansas' bowl game, which has yet to be determined. It is likely that he will forgo the bowl and prepare for the draft. Haselwood technically had two more years of eligibility left — redshirt senior year and Covid year.

Pittman said last Monday that players who want to enter the draft need the time that bowl preparation would take up.

"If you’re going to go to the draft and you’re not going to play in the bowl, I believe that you need that time to start preparing for the combine and all those things," Pittman said. "Like (Treylon) Burks, we didn’t (play) him last year. He understood."

Here is more on Haselwood via his bio on the Arkansas Athletics website:

At Oklahoma

2021 (JUNIOR): Played in all 12 games of the regular season, catching a team-best 39 passes for 399 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns … Recorded multiple catches in 10 of 12 games … Pulled in a season-high six receptions on two occasions, including in a three-touchdown performance against TCU (Oct. 16) … Caught four passes for 47 yards in season-opener against Tulane (Sept. 4) … Scored a pair of TDs on four catches for 19 yards in win over Western Carolina (Sept. 11) … Snagged a season-best six passes for 61 yards against Nebraska (Sept. 18) … Caught three passes for 21 yards against West Virginia (Sept. 25) … Three-score game against TCU included six catches for 56 yards … Scored a touchdown for the second straight game in win at Kansas (Oct. 23) … Hauled in three passes for 40 yards versus Texas Tech (Oct. 30) … Recorded 51 yards on two catches at Baylor (Nov. 13).

2020 (SOPHOMORE): Played in three games and made four receptions for 65 yards (16.2 average)… missed first six games while recovering from injury and missed Oklahoma State game (11/21) and Cotton Bowl vs. Florida (12/30)… had two catches for 20 yards in Big 12 Championship win vs. No. 8 Iowa State (12/19)… made a 12-yard reception vs. Baylor (12/5)… saw first action of the season vs. Kansas (11/7) and registered a season-long 33-yard reception.

2019 (FRESHMAN): Played in 13 of 14 games… made 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown… rushed three times for 14 yards… made three catches for 25 yards vs. No. 1 LSU in CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl (12/28)… caught a 16-yard pass at No. 12 Baylor (11/16)… had a 13-yard reception against West Virginia (10/19)… made two catches for 26 yards at Kansas (10/5)… notched a career-high six receptions for 59 yards against Texas Tech (9/28)… scored his first career touchdown and registered a career-high 78 yards on three receptions (season long of 49 yards) against South Dakota (9/7)… tallied two receptions for 46 yards (including a 42-yarder) in season opener against Houston (9/1)… did not play against No. 11 Texas (10/12).

HIGH SCHOOL: Five-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals… an All-American Bowl selection… invited to The Opening… the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2019 class by Rivals, No. 6 by ESPN and No. 19 by 247Sports… regarded as nation’s No. 1 receiver by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals… touted as No. 1 player in Georgia by ESPN and Rivals and No. 3 by 247Sports… compiled 744 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 32 receptions his freshman through junior seasons… compiled 1,032 yards and 11 TDs on 53 receptions his senior season… chose OU over Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and others.