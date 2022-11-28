The announcement marks the second time Hornsby has entered his name into the transfer portal. He announced his intentions to transfer following last season, but withdrew his name on Jan. 14 .

"First and foremost I want to thank Coach Pittman & Coach Briles for giving me the opportunity to play here at the University of Arkansas," Hornsby said in a tweet. "I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters that I have gained along the way. To my teammates, my brothers, I will cherish every moment we had."

Hornsby cannot officially enter his name in the portal until next Monday, Dec. 5.

Entering the season, Hornsby was splitting time between wide receiver and quarterback, but after replacing Cade Fortin on Oct. 8 in a 40-17 loss at Mississippi State, Hornsby performed well enough to stick to quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Hornsby earned his first career start on Nov. 12 against LSU, but he was eventually replaced by Fortin.

The former three-star quarterback from Missouri City, Texas, was 13-27 passing with 268 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also carried the ball 31 times for 172 yards.

Arkansas now has just two scholarship quarterbacks slated for the 2023 roster — KJ Jefferson and incoming freshman Malachi Singleton. Arkansas also has three walk-on quarterbacks who could be on the roster next season — Rykar Acebo, Kade Renfro and Cade Fortin, who would be a super senior if he returned.

Here is more on Hornsby, via his bio on the Arkansas Athletics website:

2021 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in seven games … According to Pro Football Focus, appeared in 81 offensive snaps … Completed 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown to go along with 135 rushing yards on 24 attempts … Tallied at least one completion in four games … Made first appearance of the season in victory over Texas (Sept. 11), recording a 29-yard run against the Longhorns … Recorded first career touchdown on a 6-yard run in win against Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) as part of 22 rushing yards on five attempts … Completed one pass for seven yards and ran for 12 yards in victory over Texas A&M (Sept. 25) … Totaled a career high two completions for 22 yards, including a long of 19, to go along with 11 rushing yards against Georgia (Oct. 2) … Saw action in win against UAPB (Oct. 23), completing one pass for 19 yards and rushing three times that included a long run of 15 yards … Finished with four rushing attempts for a career high 67 yards in Outback Bowl victory over Penn State (Jan. 1) … Filed a career long 32-yard run against the Nittany Lions.

2020 (FRESHMAN): Appeared in one game against Auburn (Oct. 10) … Rushed twice in a goal-to-go situation for -1 yard.

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Rated as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country and 14th overall player in the state of Texas by 247Sports … Slotted at No. 228 in ESPN’s Top 300 … Two-year varsity letterwinner at Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas … Threw for 2,279 yards on 115-of-201 passing as a senior in 2019 … Threw for 29 touchdowns and rushed for 17, carrying the ball 130 times for 1,587 yards on the ground … Helped the Buffalos to a 14-2 overall record in his final year of prep ball, falling by three points in a high-scoring Class 5A state championship game at the end of the 2019 campaign … Selected to play in the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl … Tallied 1,969 passing yards on a 75-for-128 clip as a junior, connecting on 23 TDs through the air … Carried the ball 81 times for 772 yards and 13 scores as part of a 15-1 record, ending the year in the 2018 Texas High School Football 5A title game … Went 25-3 as the starting quarterback over his two years at the helm of the Buffalo offense, amassing over 5,000 yards of total offense with only four interceptions, two in each season … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oregon, Tennessee, Baylor, Texas A&M, Purdue and others.

PERSONAL: Malik Hornsby … Born Nov. 7, 2000 … Son of Seth McCoy.