Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck walked back his commitment to return for a super senior season in Fayetteville by entering the transfer portal on Monday, per reports.

Domineck announced via Twitter on Dec. 1 that he would use his last year of eligibility with Arkansas, but that tweet has since been deleted.

During Arkansas' 13 games this season, Domineck played 316 snaps and recorded 34 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 12 QB hurries, four missed tackles and two forced fumbles. He had the second most sacks on Arkansas' team this year and he was tied for third in the SEC in sacks. His 9.5 tackles for loss were also the second most of any Hog, trailing only linebacker Drew Sanders.

By HawgBeat's count, Domineck is the 28th Hog to enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2022 season, and he is the fifth defensive lineman to do so.

Domineck transferred to Arkansas from Georgia Tech prior to the 2022 season. He accumulated 103 tackles, nine sacks and 17.5 TFLs, while earning 15 starts during his four years with the Yellow Jackets. Domineck has one year of eligibility left thanks to the extra Covid year provided to players.

