The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver visited Fayetteville for an official visit last week, and seeing the SEC-level facilities Arkansas has seemed to do the trick.

TeSlaa's recruitment skyrocketed after he hit the portal, as he received offers from Oklahoma State, Iowa, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Ole Miss and more.

The Arkansas Razorbacks made a splash on Tuesday with the commitment of wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, a transfer out of Division II Hillsdale College.

“It’s pretty sweet, I’m not going to lie to you," TeSlaa said. "I’ve been to Iowa, Iowa State, I was just at Purdue. The SEC is just a different beast, so it’s cool to see what they have here."

During the 2022 season, TeSlaa recorded 68 receptions for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games in 2022. He played two full seasons for the Chargers, and he caught 118 passes for 2,116 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three total years at Hillsdale.

According to his Twitter, TeSlaa has a 41-inch vertical and he runs a 4.54 40-yard dash.

Arkansas was TeSlaa's first SEC school to visit, and it did enough to make sure he suits up in the red and white next season.

"This was the first school that I got to visit that was in the SEC," TeSlaa said. "Just seeing all the bells and whistles they have here was awesome, but also getting a feel for their culture. Their coaching staff is incredible obviously. They get you hyped up, but they also know how to talk about the program and the things that are important.”

TeSlaa said after his official visit that culture and being able to play right away would ultimately be the deciding factor for him. He crossed the culture part off while in Fayetteville, and the immediate impact part seemed to have sold.

“It’s going to come down to what’s best for me culturally and obviously coming somewhere I can have a big role on the offense," TeSlaa said. “They showed me that the opportunity is there for me. That's definitely a good point.”

Arkansas is now projected to have eight scholarship wide receivers for next year's roster:

~ Isaac TeSlaa - two years of eligibility left

~ Andrew Armstrong - junior, transfer from Texas A&M Commerce

~ Landon Rogers - redshirt sophomore

~ Bryce Stephens - redshirt sophomore

~ Jaedon Wilson - redshirt sophomore

~ Sam Mbake - sophomore

~ Isaiah Sategna - redshirt freshman

~ Davion Dozier - freshman