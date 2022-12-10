Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman attempted to flip Criswell's commitment, but it was too little, too late. This time around, Pittman got Criswell to choose his home state Hogs on an official visit.

A native of Morrilton, Criswell was Rivals' No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas coming out of the 2019 class. He chose the Tar Heels over Arkansas during his recruiting process after Mack Brown made Criswell more of a priority than former Head Hog Chad Morris.

Former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced Saturday that he will transfer back home to Arkansas to play for the Razorbacks.

"Overall, there's nothing better than playing for your home state," Criswell told HawgBeat earlier in the week. "I don't know what it feels like, but I'd love to know what it feels like."

He spent three seasons with the Tar Heels, seeing action in 13 games and starting one during his sophomore season. He was 17-30 passing with 199 yards and one touchdown, while adding 114 rushing yards and one score on the ground during his time in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Criswell was never able to break through as the starter for North Carolina, as his first two seasons he sat behind Sam Howell, a fifth round pick to the Washington Commanders in this year's NFL Draft. This season, Criswell has served as the backup to Drake Maye, who is likely to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

During his time at Morrilton, Criswell was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and he was also a finalist for the 2019 Elite 11, alongside names like CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Drew Pyne and Hudson Card.

Former Razorback and current San Fransisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is the brother of Criswell.

Here is more on Criswell, via the North Carolina Athletics website:

2021 - Sophomore Season: Appeared in four games and started the Wofford game at quarterback • Connected with Bryson Nesbit on a 47-yard touchdown pass for his first collegiate passing TD against Georgia State • Was 2 of 2 for 54 yards against the Panthers • Started the Wofford game and was 11 of 19 for 125 yards passing and rushed five times for 66 yards and one touchdown.

2020 - True Freshman Season: Appeared in six games of his true freshman season • Completed 3 of 4 passes for 16 yards and one interception • Rushed for 26 yards on nine carries • Rushed twice for seven yards against NC State • Had 13 rushing yards on two attempts at Duke • Completed 2 of 3 passes for 16 yards and tallied 12 rushing yards against Western Carolina.

Morrilton High School: An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect listed as the No. 2 player in Arkansas and the nation’s 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state and the nation’s 14th-ranked dual-threat quarterback according to Rivals • Tabbed as the state’s No. 2 player and the nation’s 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback according to ESPN • A member of the ESPN300 • Finished seventh at the Elite 11 Opening Finals • Passed for 5,925 yards and 58 TDs, while rushing for 2,568 yards and 41 TDs over his three-year prep career • Named Arkansas’ Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior • Was also an all-state and all-conference selection • Led Morrilton to an 8-5 record and a berth in the state semifinals • Threw for 2,869 yards and 27 TDs, while rushing for 1,282 yards and 24 scores • Tabbed preseason all-state by MaxPreps • Played in just five games as a junior due to injury but tallied 1,109 yards passing and 11 TDs to go along with 317 rushing yards and three TDs • Led Morrilton to a 9-4 record and a spot in the second round of the 5A state playoffs as a sophomore • Threw for 1,947 yards and 20 TDs, while rushing for 969 yards and 14 TDs • Coached by Cody McNabb.