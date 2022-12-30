Arkansas redshirt senior safety Simeon Blair entered his name into the transfer portal Friday, per reports.

Blair was considered to be an option to return for a super senior season with the Hogs in 2023, but that seems to be highly unlikely now. He has one season of eligibility left.

The Pine Bluff native started all 12 games this season at safety. He racked up career-high marks with 66 total tackles, one tackle for loss and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus graded Blair as the second worst defender for the Hogs this year of those who played at least 400 snaps (51.2 defense grade).

A former walk-on, Blair was nominated a captain of the team following Jalen Catalon's season-ending injury in the season opener against Cincinnati.

During his Arkansas career, Blair totaled 128 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and 11 pass deflections. He started 21 games over the past three seasons in Fayetteville.

Blair is the eighth Arkansas defensive back to enter the transfer portal since the start of the season, and the third starter to do so.