Arkansas senior tight end Trey Knox entered his name into the transfer portal Monday. The news comes on the same day that tight ends coach Dowell Loggains was reported to be leaving for the South Carolina offensive coordinator position.

Knox hauled in 26 passes for 296 yards and five scores in his first full season as a tight end for the Hogs.

The former four-star wide receiver prospect transitioned to tight end last season after spending his first two seasons as a receiver.

Knox recorded 81 catches for 892 yards and nine scores in his Razorback career.

He came in during the 2019 recruiting class that also included first round draft pick Treylon Burks. Knox was a starter as a freshman in 2019, when he caught 28 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

Head coach Sam Pittman mentioned many times throughout this season that he thought Knox has a future in the NFL if he can continue to grow at the tight end position.

Knox is the third Arkansas player to enter the portal that was a starter this season, joining Myles Slusher and Ketron Jackson. Punter Reid Bauer also started games in the second half of the season.

It's worth noting that South Carolina receivers coach Justin Stepp recruited Knox to Arkansas. Now, Stepp and Loggains will be with the Gamecocks, who have had three tight ends leave the team so far — Jaheim Bell, Austin Stogner and Traevon Kenion.

Knox's departure leaves Hudson Henry, Nathan Bax, Collin Sutherland and Tyrus Washington as the only scholarship tight ends on the roster for the Dec. 28 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game against Kansas. Arkansas has three tight end commitments in the 2023 class in Luke Hasz, Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm.

