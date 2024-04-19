Kentucky transfer Adou Thiero has Arkansas and head coach John Calipari in his final five schools, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

The 6-foot-8, 222-pound sophomore forward also included Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Kentucky and Indiana in his final five schools. Thiero was a three-star prospect out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and he's a four-star transfer on Rivals.

As a sophomore in 2023-24, Thiero averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for Calipari and the Wildcats. He set season-highs with 16 points and 13 rebounds against Kansas on Nov. 14, and he had five points, three assists and two rebounds March 2 in a 111-102 win over Arkansas.

Thiero made 19 starts and appeared in 25 games for Kentucky in his second year. His 27 blocks were second most on the team, and four of them came in an 87-83 win over North Carolina on Dec. 16.

During his freshman campaign in 2022-23, Thiero appeared in 20 games and averaged 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest. He had a season-high seven points with five boards, two assists and a steal during an 88-79 win at Arkansas on March 4, 2023.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected Thiero as the 27th overall pick in the first round of his way-too-early 2025 NBA mock draft that he put out in February.

Arkansas currently has one scholarship player on the 2024-25 projected roster — Kentucky transfer big man Zvonimir Ivisic.

