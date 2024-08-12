PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Arkansas makes slight changes to football jerseys

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Arkansas has made some slight changes to its home and away football jerseys ahead of the 2024 season, HawgBeat confirmed Monday.

The biggest change fans will notice is that the Razorback logo on the shoulders of the white jersey worn for road games is now full color instead of just red and white.

According to a team spokesperson, the previous version did not meet Arkansas' own brand guidelines. The new look now matches brand guidelines.

Shoulder logos on both the red home jersey and white away jersey have also been upgraded to patches instead of being screened on, like it has been in previous years.

Also new to both jerseys is the addition of a Razorback logo placed front and center on the jersey collar just above the letters.

Note: Please don't just screenshot the photos and reuse them. Credit is much appreciated.

New Look

A preview of Arkansas' 2024 white game jersey.
A preview of Arkansas' 2024 white game jersey. (Arkansas Athletics)
Close-up of the full color Razorback patch on the shoulder of Arkansas' 2024 white game jerseys.
Close-up of the full color Razorback patch on the shoulder of Arkansas' 2024 white game jerseys. (Arkansas Athletics)

Old Look 

Arkansas *old* replica jerseys via the official team shop (shop.arkansasrazorbacks.com)
Arkansas *old* replica jerseys via the official team shop (shop.arkansasrazorbacks.com)
Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion during the 24-21 loss at Alabama on Oct. 14, 2023.
Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion during the 24-21 loss at Alabama on Oct. 14, 2023. (USA Today)

Arkansas unveiled its current style of jerseys back in 2019 as a throwback to the Darren McFadden era in the mid-2000s.

The new-look jerseys are currently available for purchase in the Hog Heaven store in the Frank Broyles Athletic Center on the North side of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

New replica jerseys available for purchase at Hog Heaven.
New replica jerseys available for purchase at Hog Heaven. (Mason Choate)

