Arkansas has made some slight changes to its home and away football jerseys ahead of the 2024 season, HawgBeat confirmed Monday.

The biggest change fans will notice is that the Razorback logo on the shoulders of the white jersey worn for road games is now full color instead of just red and white.

According to a team spokesperson, the previous version did not meet Arkansas' own brand guidelines. The new look now matches brand guidelines.

Shoulder logos on both the red home jersey and white away jersey have also been upgraded to patches instead of being screened on, like it has been in previous years.

Also new to both jerseys is the addition of a Razorback logo placed front and center on the jersey collar just above the letters.

Note: Please don't just screenshot the photos and reuse them. Credit is much appreciated.