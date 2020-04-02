The Razorbacks are keeping themselves in the mix with several 2021 recruits during this extended dead period despite this being one of the most important times for recruiting. The latest recruit to put Arkansas in their top group is Cass Tech (Detroit) linebacker Kobe King.

King included Arkansas, along with Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin. Arkansas stands out as the lone SEC selection after King cut 20 other programs from his list, including Kentucky and Missouri.

"Arkansas is a great program and they produce great players and their new head coach is building something special," King told Rivals after making the announcement. "I can see myself excelling in their defense."

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker has a relationship with Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom after visiting Mizzou last summer. The Hogs offered King on January 14th and the 3-star prospect hasn't been to visit yet, though he would like to.

Arkansas has also offered King's brother, 4-star corner Kalen King. Kalen told Rivals last week that the Razorbacks were also in his top group with Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Minnesota is the most recent offer for King while his most recent visits were to Michigan and Penn State.