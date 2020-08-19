HawgBeat - Arkansas making up ground after late offer for 2021 4-star wing

Of roughly 19 rising senior targets left undecided on the Arkansas hoops big board, Rivals150 shooting guard Jahmai Mashack is one of the most recent offers. Despite the newness of the offer, Mashack is enjoying the constant contact the Hog staff has had with him since July 27.

“Arkansas is a great option to have,” 6-foot-4 Mashack said. “They have been great trying to get to know me and building a relationship since they offered a little later than most of the schools who offered. But I know a lot about Coach Musselman and watch a lot of his games in Nevada.”

Mashack told Adam Zagoria in an interview that his recruitment process has been slowed due to injury.

“Because I was injured and in a cast all last summer, it really put my recruitment behind as far as my timeline," Mashack said. "But I’m grateful to have things pick up for me now.”

Scorebook Live only reports Mashack appearing in five games in the 2019-2020 high school season, where he averaged 10 points per game. Only three of those games were consecutive–he scored eight, 24, and 10 points in those games respectively.

Mashack said that the Arkansas staff wants to use him as a pick-and-roll guard and lockdown defender.

“They’re definitely recruiting me for both sides of the ball,” he said. “I take pride in my defense, though.”

Mashack said that he was “definitely” willing to embrace that role.

“But I can do whatever my team would need,” he said. “That’s the kind of player I’ve always been."