Coming off a disappointing season that saw Arkansas finish with a 4-8 (1-7 SEC) overall record, head coach Sam Pittman and the rest of the Razorbacks' coaching staff set out to make considerable changes to the roster through the 2024 high school recruiting class. With 16 signees, Pittman hopes that the scholarship newcomers will help in the effort to turn around the program in the wake of the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure. HawgBeat will profile each of the new freshmen from the 34th nationally ranked recruiting class to help fans familiarize themselves with the fresh faces on the roster ahead of spring practice and the 2024 season. Next up, we will look at four-star athlete Julius Pope out of Batesville, Mississippi.

Ranked as the eighth overall prospect in the state of Mississippi and seventh at his position, Pope received offers from programs like Alabama, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State and Oregon before ultimately committing to the Razorbacks on April 8, 2023. Coming from South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi — just nine miles from North Panola High School, which produced former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson — Pope told Rivals what kind of player the Hogs are getting in him last year. "I’m bringing a team-first type of guy," Pope said. "A dog. A player that will put himself in a position that will make the team win a national championship." Standing at 6-foot, 195-pounds, Allen played on both sides of the football for South Panola. He saw most of his time at running back and linebacker, but he seems to have a great relationship with Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson. "They keep the main thing the main thing," Pope said. "The people up there love their Hogs.” As a senior, Pope finished 24 carries for 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns in two games. Defensively, he totaled three tackles with one tackle for loss. During his junior season, he tallied 82 total tackles with 19.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, one interception and nine pass breakups in 11 games. Pope brings positional versatility, strong defensive instincts and an instant-impact mindset to the Hogs. Listed as a defensive back by the Razorbacks, he will likely join a room that includes returners like Jaylon Braxton, Lorando Johnson and Jaheim Singletary alongside transfers Marquise Robinson, Doneiko Slaughter and Miguel Mitchell.