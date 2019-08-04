Arkansas's offensive line has received its first blow of the season just two days into fall camp. Jonesboro native Noah Gatlin has torn his ACL and will undergo surgery, according to a post by his family on Facebook on Saturday night.

Gatlin started two games and played in four for a total of 193 snaps as a true freshman because of the Razorbacks' depth issues in 2018. He managed to preserve his redshirt and was setting himself up to have a nice redshirt freshman season, practicing as the second-team right tackle behind Dalton Wagner to start camp. An ACL tear likely means Gatlin will be unable to play for the rest of the season, with recovery times stretching upwards of six months.

With Gatlin out of practice No. 2 on Saturday morning, fellow redshirt freshman Ryan Winkel shifted over to that right tackle spot from right guard and walk-on Austin Nix took over as second-team right guard.

The injury occurred on Friday night during the first fall camp practice. Morris was asked after practice if any one was dealing with injuries or if they'd sustained any new ones and he mentioned Gatlin got banged up about three-quarters of the way through practice and that it was a knee injury with unknown severity.

Gatlin committed to Bret Bielema very shortly after receiving an offer from him at a high school prospect camp in the summer of 2016 and signed with Morris in his first recruiting class at Arkansas over 14 other Division I offers. He was a three-star recruit and the No. 8 player in the state of Arkansas in the 2018 class.