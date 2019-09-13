The Arkansas Razorbacks offered two new players this week. While one offer went to highly touted Rivals100 offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts from North Shore High School who already boasts 18 Division-I offers, it was the first Division-I offer for Pleasant Grove 2021 defensive end Torey Phillips.

Phillips is big man at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds and he runs a 4.8 40. He has been primarily recruited by running backs coach and east Texas legend Jeff Traylor. He first found out about his offer from a phone call in the Pleasant Grove cafeteria.

“Coach (Traylor) said, 'I told you I would go full tilt for you,'” Phillips said. “I love it, I’ve always wanted to go to Arkansas. It’s a dream come true for me and my family.”

Phillips is originally from Hope Arkansas, where Razorback senior defensive tackle McTelvin Agim played his high school ball.

“They’re (Arkansas) like a brotherhood, they like to recruit Arkansas first," Phillips said. "I like to watch McTelvin play. He’s disruptive and always brings the energy even though he may not get the tackle.”

The Razorbacks hold a special place in his heart as his uncle, who passed away at the end of his sophomore season, was a big Hog fan who attended games in Fayetteville religiously.