Arkansas has been in search for more talent at linebacker, despite three already signed for the 2020 class, and they've finally pulled the trigger on one close to home. JT Towers of Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock heard from new linebackers coach Rion Rhoades that he'd received a scholarship offer on Monday morning.

Towers was already scheduled to officially visit Arkansas at the end of January but he hadn't been offered yet. Now, the Hogs will compete against the likes of Army, Navy, Tulsa and more for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound talent.

If Towers was to choose Arkansas, he'd join fellow in-state linebackers Catrell Wallace and Jashaud Stewart in the 2020 class, as well as early enrollee Kelin Burrle out of Louisiana.

Arkansas consistently signs the top talent out of Robinson High School each year including legacy defensive end Zach Williams in 2019, Koilan Jackson and David Porter in 2017 and TJ Hammonds in 2015. Towers racked up 11 sacks and over 170 tackles in his senior state championship campaign.

The Razorbacks currently have nine signees, including five early enrollees, and 12 total commits–the majority on defense. Arkansas could afford to sign three more linebackers in the 2020 class if they fit. The Hogs will have five more uncommitted linebackers officially visit between now and National Signing Day.

Here's a look at Arkansas's 2020 linebackers room with just three returners playing over 300 snaps last season:

2020 Linebackers Room

Deon Edwards - redshirt senior

Grant Morgan - redshirt senior

Hayden Henry - senior

Bumper Pool - junior

Andrew Parker - redshirt sophomore

Zach Zimos - redshirt freshman

Jashaud Stewart - freshman

Kelin Burrle - freshman

Catrell Wallace - freshman