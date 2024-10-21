Arkansas' official depth chart for Mississippi State game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Arkansas suffered a tough 34-10 loss to LSU at home over the weekend, while Mississippi State lost a competitive 34-24 game to Texas A&M on their home turf. The Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks, 7-3, last year in Fayetteville.

The main major change is one we saw during the loss to LSU — Keyshawn Blackstock is starting at left guard and E'Marion Harris moved to right tackle. Patrick Kutas has his name back on the depth chart as second team left guard, which pushed Brooks Edmonson to third team.

Sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton's name was removed from the depth chart. He's been out with a knee injury since Week 2.

In place of Braxton, the team listed Jaheim Singletary OR Kee'yon Stewart as the starter, with Hudson Clark as second team corner and Selman Bridges was moved to third team. The other starting corner listed is Marquise Robinson.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the bye week.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Mississippi State, which is set to kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.