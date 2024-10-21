Advertisement
Published Oct 21, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for Mississippi State game
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Arkansas suffered a tough 34-10 loss to LSU at home over the weekend, while Mississippi State lost a competitive 34-24 game to Texas A&M on their home turf. The Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks, 7-3, last year in Fayetteville.

The main major change is one we saw during the loss to LSU — Keyshawn Blackstock is starting at left guard and E'Marion Harris moved to right tackle. Patrick Kutas has his name back on the depth chart as second team left guard, which pushed Brooks Edmonson to third team.

Sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton's name was removed from the depth chart. He's been out with a knee injury since Week 2.

In place of Braxton, the team listed Jaheim Singletary OR Kee'yon Stewart as the starter, with Hudson Clark as second team corner and Selman Bridges was moved to third team. The other starting corner listed is Marquise Robinson.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the bye week.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Mississippi State, which is set to kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

-----------------------

Offense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell

Rashod Dubinion, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Ty Washington

Var'Keyes Gumms

Andreas Paaske

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony

CJ Brown OR Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

Khafre Brown

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Keyshawn Blackstock

Patrick Kutas

Brooks Edmonson

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

E'Marion Harris

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence OR Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf

Hudson Clark

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Marquise Robinson OR Jaheim Singletary OR Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaheim Singletary OR Kee'yon Stewart

Hudson Clark

Selman Bridges

N/A

-----------------------

Special Teams

PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Matthew Shipley

Charlie Von Der Meden

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

