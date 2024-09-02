FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 2 matchup against the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Arkansas' biggest change in this week's pecking order comes at running back, where Ja'Quinden Jackson is now the lone listed starter and Rodney Hill is the backup. Freshman Braylen Russell is listed on the third team with Rashod Dubinion and Tyrell Reed at fourth and fifth string, respectively.

There is still and "OR" between E'Marion Harris and Patrick Kutas at the starting left guard spot on offense. Harris started in place of the injury Kutas (back) during the 70-0 win over UAPB in the season-opener Thursday.

On defense, there is still an "OR" between players at one defensive end spot, where FCS All-American transfer Anton Juncaj is pushing junior Nico Davillier. Sophomore TJ Metcalf got the start over Hudson Clark at safety against UAPB, but an "OR" remains between the two.

At one cornerback spot, there is still and "OR" between Jaheim Singletary, Marquise Robinson and Kee'yon Stewart. Robinson got the start in UAPB game.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma State, which is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma: