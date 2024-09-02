PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Arkansas' official depth chart for Oklahoma State game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 2 matchup against the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Arkansas' biggest change in this week's pecking order comes at running back, where Ja'Quinden Jackson is now the lone listed starter and Rodney Hill is the backup. Freshman Braylen Russell is listed on the third team with Rashod Dubinion and Tyrell Reed at fourth and fifth string, respectively.

There is still and "OR" between E'Marion Harris and Patrick Kutas at the starting left guard spot on offense. Harris started in place of the injury Kutas (back) during the 70-0 win over UAPB in the season-opener Thursday.

On defense, there is still an "OR" between players at one defensive end spot, where FCS All-American transfer Anton Juncaj is pushing junior Nico Davillier. Sophomore TJ Metcalf got the start over Hudson Clark at safety against UAPB, but an "OR" remains between the two.

At one cornerback spot, there is still and "OR" between Jaheim Singletary, Marquise Robinson and Kee'yon Stewart. Robinson got the start in UAPB game.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma State, which is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma:

-----------------------

Offense

Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Other

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell

Rashod Dubinion, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Ty Washington

Var'Keyes Gumms

Andreas Paaske

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

Jaedon Wilson

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony OR CJ Brown

Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

Khafre Brown

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Patrick Kutas OR E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

Keyshawn Blackstock

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

Defense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence

Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

Hudson Clark OR TJ Metcalf

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaheim Singletary OR Marquise Robinson OR Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Selman Bridges

N/A

N/A

-----------------------

Special Teams

Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team

K

Kyle Ramsey

Matthew Shipley

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

