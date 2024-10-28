Arkansas' official depth chart for Ole Miss game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas totaled 673 yards of offense in a 58-25 win at Mississippi State over the weekend, while Ole Miss earned a 26-14 win over Oklahoma at home to rebound from a road loss at LSU the week before.

There were a few changes on this week's depth chart, including the addition of an "OR" between Patrick Kutas and Keyshawn Blackstock at the starting left guard spot. Kutas started Saturday agains the Bulldogs for his first action all season after he missed the first seven games with a back injury.

Cornerback Marquise Robinson is listed as a stand-alone starting corner, and there was an "OR" added between Jaheim Singletary and Hudson Clark at the other starting cornerback spot.

Tight ends Var'keyes Gumms and Ty Washington were also removed from the depth chart, as head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Monday that both have stepped away from the program.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the bye week.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Ole Miss which is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN at Razorback Stadium.