Published Oct 28, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for Ole Miss game
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas totaled 673 yards of offense in a 58-25 win at Mississippi State over the weekend, while Ole Miss earned a 26-14 win over Oklahoma at home to rebound from a road loss at LSU the week before.

There were a few changes on this week's depth chart, including the addition of an "OR" between Patrick Kutas and Keyshawn Blackstock at the starting left guard spot. Kutas started Saturday agains the Bulldogs for his first action all season after he missed the first seven games with a back injury.

Cornerback Marquise Robinson is listed as a stand-alone starting corner, and there was an "OR" added between Jaheim Singletary and Hudson Clark at the other starting cornerback spot.

Tight ends Var'keyes Gumms and Ty Washington were also removed from the depth chart, as head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Monday that both have stepped away from the program.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the bye week.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Ole Miss which is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN at Razorback Stadium.

-----------------------

Offense

Offense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell

Rashod Dubinion, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Andreas Paaske

N/A

N/A

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony

CJ Brown OR Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

Khafre Brown

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Keyshawn Blackstock

Patrick Kutas

Brooks Edmonson

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

E'Marion Harris

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

Defense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence OR Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf

Hudson Clark

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Marquise Robinson OR Jaheim Singletary OR Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaheim Singletary OR Kee'yon Stewart

Hudson Clark

Selman Bridges

N/A

-----------------------

Special Teams

Special Teams
PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Matthew Shipley

Charlie Von Der Meden

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

