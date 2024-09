FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 6 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0, 1-0 SEC).

Following the Razorbacks' 21-17 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, head coach Sam Pittman made no changes to Arkansas' depth chart.

RELATED: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Texas A&M 2024 - Defense

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the game against the Aggies.

RELATED: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Texas A&M 2024 - Offense

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Tennessee, which is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.